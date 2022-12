Jake DeBrusk once again came up big in another win for the Boston Bruins.

The Black and Gold took down the New Jersey Devils as the Prudential Center 4-3 Friday night.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered with a goal and an assist.

This was DeBrusk’s 201st and 202nd career points.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.