Jakobi Meyers Injury: Patriots WR’s Reported Status For Bills Game

The Patriots reportedly will have their best receiver available for Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jakobi Meyers is executed to suit up for the Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The fourth-year pro is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, which he suffered during last Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings in Minnesota.

Meyers earlier in the week informed the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan of his intention to play, so this update shouldn’t come as a surprise. Still, it’s good news for a New England passing game that needs all the help it can get.

Meyers, 26, ranks second on the Patriots with 47 receptions (Rhamondre Stevenson leads with 50) despite missing two games due to injuries. He ranks first on the team in receiving yards with 571.

New England and Buffalo will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Weather forecasts call for windy, cold conditions.