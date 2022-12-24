Jakobi Meyers, Patriots Receive Unreal Fourth-Quarter Gift Vs. Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots were given quite the fourth-quarter gift during their Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meyers, one week after being the goat of the game, hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass that initially deflected off of receiver Scotty Washington. Meyers, standing at the 1-yard line as quarterback Mac Jones tossed up a prayer on third-and-29 from the Cincinnati 48, had the ricochet off Washington’s hands fall into his lap and easily scored.

The touchdown cut New England’s deficit to 22-18 with 6:02 remaining in regulation. It also marked 18 unanswered points scored by the Patriots, who trailed 22-0 at halftime.

Five plays later, the Patriots further changed momentum as a Cincinnati fumble sent the offense back on the field with a chance to win the game.