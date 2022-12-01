Japan Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Spain’s fate is in its own hands when it takes on Japan in Group E action of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The stakes are high for both teams entering the match, with Spain needing a win or a draw to move on to the knockout stage. Japan, meanwhile, is facing elimination after losing to Costa Rica earlier this week.

Can Japan pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Japan vs. Spain:

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX