Jayson Tatum Moves Past Former Celtics Fan Favorite In This Franchise Stat

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has put together an MVP-worthy campaign this season.

Tatum’s dominance has already led to accolades and plenty of praise from his counterparts, and now the 24-year-old has seen himself rise up the leaderboard in one statistical category in Celtics history.

Tatum knocked down three 3-pointers in Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden, raising his total made triples in his career to 940. That number is now good for second-best all-time in the organization’s famed history as Tatum passed Antoine Walker’s mark of 937, according to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

The only player who has worn the Celtics uniform and sunk more trifectas than Tatum is Paul Pierce. And right now, Tatum doesn’t even have Pierce in his sights. The NBA Hall of Famer connected on 1,823 treys during his time with the Celtics.

While Tatum moved up the rankings, it hasn’t been a particularly strong shooting season for the three-time All-Star. Tatum went 3-for-11 from deep against the Clippers and is shooting 35.4% from 3-point range on the campaign, which is the second-lowest mark in his career.

But it seems like Tatum is just having one of those seasons where even when things are going slightly wrong, everything turns out all right for him.