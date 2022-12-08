Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams For Copying Star’s Celebration

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wanted to celebrate accordingly following one of his 3-pointers he hit midway through the second quarter in Wednesday’s 125-98 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns.

So, the fourth-year pro did an impersonation of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

After sinking a wide open, corner 3-pointer, Williams put his fingers to his lips and blew a kiss to the crowd at the Footprint Center, something that has become a trademark of Tatum whenever he knocks down a key triple.

Tatum said he gave Williams permission to copy his move — one which is usually reserved for star talents and not role players like Williams — but poked fun at his teammate over his poor execution of the gesture.

“Yeah, he tried too,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston. “I told him, ‘I’m fine with you doing it, but there’s a way to do it.’ He was too excited. He was too hyped. He was jumping. I was like, ‘Grant, it’s still second quarter.’ So, I pulled him to the side and I was like, ‘Yo, you can do it, but I’m cool when I do it. I look cool. You didn’t look cool. You looked like a kid.’ I told him, ‘Act like you’ve been here before. When you celebrate act like it’s normal. Not like, it’s the first time you’ve ever done it.'”

It’s probably hard for Williams not to get excited about knocking down 3-pointers after he started his NBA career missing his first 25 attempts from beyond the arc. It’s not a struggle shooting from long range anymore for Williams, who ranks third in the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 46.7%.

Williams connected on two shots from downtown and made all six of attempts from the floor en route to a 14-point effort in the dominating performance against the Suns.