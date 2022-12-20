Jerry Jones’ Latest Update On Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. Isn’t Great

The likelihood of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Cowboys (or anyone) at any point this season gets cloudier by the day.

The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has been in the news about possibly signing with a playoff-bound team for months now with Dallas being the overall favorite over the last few weeks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that teams were beginning to believe the three-time Pro Bowler would forego this season and wait to sign with a new team in the offseason. The wide receiver has also stressed he doesn’t “see the point” in playing during the regular season.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went as far as to tell USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that Beckham was going to be joining them this past Thursday. Seems Jones doesn’t feel as confident anymore, giving legs to what Fowler had reported.

Speaking with 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday, the Cowboys owner provided an update that can’t be taken as anything but doubt at this point.

“The reality is time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward,” Jones said, as transcribed by FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham, who is coming off a season where he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, certainly has no need to push himself to play and instead wait it out to start fresh with a new team next season. Well unless the 30-year-old wants to chase another Super Bowl trophy, which is possible.

Dallas signed veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton on Dec. 12 to pair with their receiving group of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington. Jones may have hopes of adding Beckham but he seems to be accepting that simply may be out of the question with three weeks to go in the regular season and Dallas likely locked into the top wild-card seed.