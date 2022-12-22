No Zach Wilson? Jets Land New Star In ESPN’s 2021 NFL Re-Draft

Zach Wilson hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype in his first two seasons with the New York Jets.

Sure, he’s shown flashes from time to time. But it’s mostly been a bumpy ride for the young quarterback, to the point where the Jets recently benched him in favor of Mike White.

So, would the Jets still select Wilson if awarded a do-over in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Common sense suggests probably not. Even if the Jets remain high on Wilson’s potential — head coach Robert Saleh continues to pump the QB’s tires — and view him as a potential franchise cornerstone, there simply are better, more proven players from the ’21 draft class.

ESPN.com on Wednesday published a column re-drafting the top 15 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid alternating selections (based on the draft order entering Round 1). Miller opined the Jacksonville Jaguars still would choose quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, but Reid believes the Jets would go in a different direction rather than settle for Wilson at No. 2.

The Jets’ new pick, per Reid: quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s what Reid wrote: