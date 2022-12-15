Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies

The Bruins have two great options at goalie

by

1 hours ago

Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins.

Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter found a clever way to inquire about Thursday’s starting goalie against the Los Angeles Kings, asking Montgomery what number the Bruins goalie will wear.

“One through 35,” Montgomery told Porter.

Well, that’s one way to get around it.

Ullmark has been having a Vezina-worthy season with a 17-1-0 record while Swayman has struggled a bit to find a groove between the pipes this season. The sophomore goalie also missed some time due to injury and hasn’t given the Bruins any real reason to panic just yet.

We’ll find out soon enough who will get the start when the Bruins host the Kings at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.

More NHL:

David Krejci Will Return To Bruins Lineup After Two-Game Absence
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker III
Previous Article

Seahawks-49ers Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller
Next Article

NFL Insider Notes Latest On Raiders Pass-Catchers Before Patriots Game

Picked For You

Related