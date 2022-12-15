Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies

Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins.

Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter found a clever way to inquire about Thursday’s starting goalie against the Los Angeles Kings, asking Montgomery what number the Bruins goalie will wear.

“One through 35,” Montgomery told Porter.

Well, that’s one way to get around it.

Ullmark has been having a Vezina-worthy season with a 17-1-0 record while Swayman has struggled a bit to find a groove between the pipes this season. The sophomore goalie also missed some time due to injury and hasn’t given the Bruins any real reason to panic just yet.

We’ll find out soon enough who will get the start when the Bruins host the Kings at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.