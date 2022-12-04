Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off 49ers-Dolphins Game With Foot Injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off during Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins game due to a left foot injury.

On the opening drive of the game, the San Francisco quarterback was sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. Garoppolo’s left leg was caught underneath the latter Miami defender. The ninth-year signal-caller limped back to the 49ers sideline, but after evaluation from team trainers, he was taken to the locker room.

He was ruled out of the game in the middle of the second quarter. Backup Brock Purdy filled in, and on the following drive, the rookie threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk, who is the 49ers’ emergency QB, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

This is not the first time Garoppolo has dealt with injuries in his career. The former New England Patriots quarterback sprained his AC joint in the 2016-17 season while Tom Brady was serving his four-game suspension. Garoppolo tore his ACL in the 2018-19 season. The ninth-year QB also missed six games in the 2020-21 season due to an ankle injury.

The severity of the injury was not revealed during the game, but the obvious concern is a high ankle sprain, which would force Garoppolo to miss multiple contests. It also would mark the second time this season a 49ers quarterback has dealt with an ankle injury as Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, which put Garoppolo back into the lineup.

San Francisco was first in the NFC West heading into Week 13, and it faces a tough road ahead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and division rival Seattle Seahawks as its next opponents.