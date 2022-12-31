Jimmy Garoppolo To Jets? Scout Offers Outlook On Possible 2023 QB Match

The New York Jets conceivably can go in a number of directions at quarterback this offseason.

Zach Wilson’s tenure as the team’s starting quarterback appears over after a downright disastrous 2022 season while Mike White, who will return to action this week following a rib injury, might just be auditioning for the lead job over the final two games of the regular season.

But, the Jets could always look outside the organization for a signal-caller, which seems to be the missing piece for a club brimming with talent all over the field.

While Derek Carr’s name has been thrown out there as a possibility, the nothing-but-average quarterback might not be the best fit for the Jets.

Instead, one NFL scout believes 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be a free agent after this season, could be the best addition to take New York to another level.

“He’s probably the safest option for them,” an anonymous scout told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Safe isn’t a bad thing. It’s not sexy, but it’s not bad, either.”

The 49ers already tried to move on from Garoppolo this past offseason after giving the reins of the offense to Trey Lance, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Lance set to return next season after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury and rookie Brock Purdy showing he’s more than a viable backup in the absence of the injured Garoppolo, the 49ers will again have no need for the veteran quarterback.