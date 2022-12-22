Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak

The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised.

Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.

Even though the Celtics seemingly have forgotten how to play basketball over the last three games, Mazzulla still has all the trust in his players.

“In moments like this, it’s important to trust your guys because they’ve been through a lot and they’ve had games like this and they’ve had to bounce back and we’ve proven to be a really good team,” Mazzulla told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “You have to trust the relationships that we’ve built to just have a conversation. But I’m not concerned that I’m not going to know what team is coming in.”

Mazzulla really doesn’t have a whole lot of reason to worry. It’s the first real rough patch of the season for the Celtics and they have the second-best record in the NBA. There’s still plenty of time for Boston to figure things out and get back on track.

The Celtics return to game action Friday night and look to get back in the win column when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won three of their last four games. Tip from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.