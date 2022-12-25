Jonathan Jones Clarifies Liking Deshaun Watson-Prison Tweet

Jonathan Jones didn’t offer much to write home about against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he did manage to capture the attention of the NFL community in Week 16.

Dov Kleiman, the operator of a popular NFL Twitter account, noticed Jones liked a tweet that called for Deshaun Watson to go to prison. The tweet was a response to a Kleiman-posted video of Watson throwing an interception in the Cleveland Browns’ home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Watson was playing in his fourth game with the Browns following an 11-game suspension on the heels of sexual assault allegations.

But after Kleiman publicized Jones’ “like,” the New England Patriots defensive back claimed it was unintentional.

“Bro I was scrolling and hit it by accident,” Jones tweeted Sunday. “Don’t do that.”

The loss to the Saints eliminated Watson and company from postseason contention. The Patriots didn’t suffer the same fate via their Christmas Eve home loss to the Bengals, but New England’s path to the playoffs isn’t a promising one.