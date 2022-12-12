Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win

Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.

After the Bills improved to 10-3 on the season, a reporter pressed Allen on his team’s offensive struggles, claiming “it doesn’t look like an offense that’s good enough to win the Super Bowl right now.” A shrugging Allen responded with a simple “OK” before moving on to the next question.

You can watch the awkward exchange in the video here, courtesy of ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin.

We probably shouldn’t read much into Buffalo’s quiet offensive performance Sunday. The Jets boast one of the NFL’s best defenses and the weather conditions in Western New York didn’t do either AFC East team any favors.

The Bills will try to do more damage to the stat sheet Saturday night when they host the division rival Miami Dolphins, who will enter the Week 15 clash a loser of two straight games.