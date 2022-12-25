Josh McDaniels, Raiders Can’t Hold Onto Second-Half Lead Yet Again

It continues to be the same old story for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders once again held a second-half lead Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to squander it by getting shutout over the final 24 minutes, and allowing a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter to deal Las Vegas a 13-10 loss at a freezing Acrisure Stadium.

The defeat is just another blow for first-year coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, who fall to 6-9 and are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The lead Las Vegas coughed up to the Steelers — they were ahead, 10-3, with 10 minutes left — was minuscule compared to some of the advantages they have let slip away as the Raiders are 0-4 this season when leading by double digits at halftime.

“We were outplayed and outcoached,” McDaniels said following the loss, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “We made too many mistakes ? it’s disappointing. The guys work hard.”

Now, the Raiders have lost five games when ahead at the intermission, which ties the mark for the most in franchise history set in 2006, according to ESPN Stats and Info. And to think, that number could have been even greater if they hadn’t won on a miracle play last week against the New England Patriots.

With two games remaining versus the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, maybe the Raiders should think about playing from behind so that way they at least can’t give up yet another lead.