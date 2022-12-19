Julian Edelman Had NSFW Reaction To Patriots’ Crushing Raiders Loss

Julian Edelman basically was every Patriots fan after New England’s Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots went down in soul-crushing fashion Sunday, with a pair of ill-advised laterals from Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers leading to a walk-off touchdown by Chandler Jones. The Raiders defensive end picked off Meyers’ cross-field heave with no time on the clock and trucked over Patriots quarterback Mac Jones en route to the end zone, giving Las Vegas a 30-24 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

Edelman immediately took to Twitter with a one-word reaction: “Wow”

Minutes later, the former Patriots receiver shared a video in which he really voiced his frustration.

“What the (expletive) are we doing? What are we doing,” Edelman asked, before spiking down his Red Sox hat.

(You can view the NSFW video here.)

Stevenson and Meyers held themselves accountable after the game, which dropped New England’s record to 7-7 and significantly decreased the Patriots’ chances of reaching the NFL playoffs. But their decisions to lateral the football, when simply going down or out of bounds would’ve sent the game to overtime, were inexplicable, even in the moment.