Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury

The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch.

Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.

New England and Arizona players rallied around Murray once he made his way onto the cart. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did his part from home, tweeting an uplifting message for the play-making signal-caller.

“Hate to see that,” Edelman tweeted. “Minor setback for major comeback @K1.”

Edelman knows what Murray is about to go through, should tests confirm the 25-year-old tore his ACL. The longtime New England wideout suffered the same injury in the 2017 preseason and missed the entire campaign. Edelman responded with a very successful 2018 season, capped off by Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

Colt McCoy figures to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season. The 13th-year played OK on Monday night given the circumstances, but it was the Patriots who wrapped up Week 14 with a victory.