Justin Verlander To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider Star Pitcher

2022 stats (with Houston Astros)

28 appearances (all starts), 175 innings

18-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts

0.829 WHIP, 2.49 FIP, 220 ERA+

9.5 K/9, 1.5 BB/9, 6.38 K/BB

Career stats (17 seasons)

482 appearances (all starts), 3,163 innings

244-133 record, 3.24 ERA, 3,198 strikeouts

1.117 WHIP, 3.36 FIP, 132 ERA+

9.1 K/9, 2.5 BB/9, 3.63 K/BB

Why Verlander makes sense for Red Sox

Boston needs to tighten up their pitching staff with a bona fide ace at the top of the rotation. Verlander could step in and do just that. He’s been the lead man for nearly every season of his big league career, whether it was early on with the Detroit Tigers or during his time with the Astros.

The results Verlander produced last season aren’t an anomaly by any stretch of the imagination. In his last two seasons in which he has been completely healthy, Verlander has won the Cy Young. In 2019, he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA while striking out 300 batters in 223 innings pitched. He showed this past season he’s not the same power pitcher he was back then, but still highly effective. He struck out 185 batters in 175 innings but only allowed 116 hits, the fewest the tall righty has surrendered over the course of a full campaign of work.

The Red Sox really don’t have a pitcher like Verlander on their roster and their starting rotation is littered with question marks. Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill are free agents as is Michael Wacha, who was arguably Boston’s best hurler last season. The Red Sox right now will have to rely on oft-injured lefties Chris Sale and James Paxton while hoping Brayan Bello can make a leap in his potential first full season in the bigs. Boston is trying to sure up the rotation by making Garrett Whitlock a full-time starter, but he hasn’t had the same type of success in that role as he has had coming out of the bullpen.

There are just many question marks surrounding the Red Sox’s starting pitchers, but most of them would disappear if Verlander was at the head of the rotation.

Why Verlander doesn’t make sense for Red Sox

There’s really no doubting Verlander’s talent even after enduring a major injury. But Verlander’s age, the number of miles he has put on his arm and the type of contract he will demand could take the Red Sox out of the running for his services.

Verlander will turn 40 in February and has already pitched over 3,000 innings in his career, including more than 200 strenuous frames in the postseason. That’s a lot already on Verlander, and while he has stayed fairly healthy during his time in the big leagues — making over 30 starts 13 times — his body could break down at any moment.