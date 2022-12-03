Kansas State Vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch Big 12 Championship Game Online

One of the top games of the weekend can decide TCU's playoff bid

by

3 hours ago

TCU faces one of its toughest battles yet, taking on Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday afternoon.

The newly ranked No. 3 Horned Frogs sit at 12-0 on the season and have a chance to lock in their College Football Playoffs bid with a win over the No. 10 Wildcats.

Quarterback Max Duggan has been a Heisman Trophy candidate all season and while he likely trails USC’s Caleb Williams, a win can help his candidacy with the season coming to a close. On the other side of the gridiron, backup Will Howard has impressed since starter Adrian Martinez went down with an injury and will start for Kansas State in the key matchup.

Can the Wildcats throw a wrench in the Horned Frogs’ playoff plans?

Here’s how to watch Kansas State vs. TCU:

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | ABC

