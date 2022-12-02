Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense.

The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to pull down more contested catches. Quarterback Mac Jones needs to fit his passes into those tight windows. The offensive line needs to protect Jones better and give him the time he needs to throw.

Bourne directly calling out New England’s O-line raised eyebrows. It’s rare for a player to single out another position group for its poor performance. But not as rare as the comments that came later in his media session.

Speaking with reporters in front of his locker, Bourne blamed “scheme” for the Patriots’ ongoing struggles on third down — a direct shot at offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

“We just need to scheme up better,” Bourne said after Thursday night’s 24-10 defeat at Gillette Stadium. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic. They call this and we call that and it falls into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want. That’s not my job. It’s my job to just run the call.

“But as we all could see, they had, what, 30 first downs? And we only had eight. So something they were doing against us was working, and something we were doing against them wasn’t working. It’s just about figuring it out each week. We’ve still got life, but we need to hurry up and figure it out.”

The Patriots went 3-for-12 on third down against Buffalo, with two of those conversions coming on their final possession. That came on the heels of a 3-for-10 showing last week in Minnesota that helped derailed an otherwise encouraging offensive showing against the Vikings. Entering Thursday night, New England ranked 25th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage, repeatedly sputtering in gotta-have-it situations.