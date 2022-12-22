Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard

Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season.

The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.

Before the Nets took the floor Wednesday, Durant vocalized his latest grip with the media. The All-Star offered his belief that the Nets aren’t granted the “grace” other teams across the league are, and he doesn’t feel that circumstances are taken into consideration when the Nets are critiqued.

“I don’t see that standard for other teams,” Durant said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I don’t see the standard for guys who actually didn’t have the circumstances we had, $50 million in salary that wasn’t playing last year.

“We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some sort of grace, but I understand we haven’t earned it yet. We gotta work for that.”

Granted, New York — as Durant noted — is among the highest-intensity markets for sports. Yet, the Nets haven’t done themselves any justice. They’re not even a calendar year removed from getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“Is ’embellish’ the right word?” Durant said. “Y’all do that because it’s New York City. Just the media in general in New York City feed the fans and the fans like negative (expletive). They’re used to teams not playing well over the year so they accept the drama.”