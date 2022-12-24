Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason

Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office.

With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.

Hernández also acknowledged the loss of longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and emphasized his faith in the Red Sox front office.

“Our bullpen looks way better than it did last year, I’ve been staying in touch with (team officials),” Hernández said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I know for a fact that they’re trying to make things happen. As much as (Bogaerts’ departure) can be deflating. I still have hopes that we can make moves that we have to make — maybe not replacing Xander with one player but we can still make a couple of moves to make us a more complete team than we were last year.”

After the veteran utility man agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox, he revealed what he was told by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“I’m not going to say Chaim promised me we’ll be way better next year, but Chaim promised me we’ll be way better next year,” Hernández said, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

The Red Sox signed closer Kenley Jansen, who led the National League in saves last season with 41 as a member of the Atlanta Braves. Hernández, a past teammate of Jansen’s, voiced his approval of the move. The two spent six seasons together with the Los Angeles Dodgers.