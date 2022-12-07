Kiké Hernández Pokes Fun At Jon Heyman With ‘Yonder Bogaerts’ Tweet

Jon Heyman fumbled the Aaron Judge free agency decision not once but twice Tuesday night, and it seems Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández won’t soon forget it.

So as talks between the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts reportedly started to heat up Wednesday afternoon, Hernández took to Twitter in hopes of gaining information while simultaneously poking fun at the New York Post reporter.

“Any news on Yonder Bogaerts?,” Hernández tweeted, referencing Heyman’s “Arson Judge” tweet from the night prior. “Asking for a friend..”

Any news on Yonder Bogaerts? Asking for a friend.. — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 7, 2022

Hernández’s tweet intentionally mixing up “Yonder” and “Xander” clearly is in reference to Heyman’s tweet in which he called Judge by the name of “Arson Judge.” Heyman’ referring to Judge as “Arson” quickly started trending on Twitter with Major League Baseball fans shredding Heyman for the mistake. It didn’t get any better for Heyman either, as the MLB reporter then deleted that tweet and followed up with another post stating that Judge was “headed” to the San Francisco Giants. That turned out to be inaccurate, as well, prompting an apology from Heyman soon after.

Judge has since reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the New York Yankees.