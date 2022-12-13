Kyle Shanahan Reveals Updated Injury Timeline For 49ers Star Deebo Samuel

File this one under “it looked worse than it ended up being” for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s rout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while there were immediate concerns of a potential season-ending injury, the 49ers dodged quite the injury bullet.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan provided more encouraging news Tuesday about the health of Samuel, telling reporters he expects the do-it-all playmaker to be back from knee and ankle injuries in about three weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That timeline is an upgrade over the reported four-to-six weeks many thought Samuel would miss.

Samuel has of course been an integral part of San Francisco’s offense this season, with the fourth-year pro tallying 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 228 yards and three scores.

If Samuel is sidelined for three weeks from the time the injury occurred, he could be back for the 49ers for their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. And getting Samuel back on the field would be beneficial as San Francisco, currently the third seed in the NFC playoff picture, has a chance of supplanting the Minnesota Vikings, who sit in second place, in the standings. The Vikings hold a one game lead over the 49ers.

Regardless, getting Samuel back for the postseason should be most important for the 49ers. San Francisco showed that even with third-string rookie Brock Purdy quarterbacking the offense, it has a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February if it can just stay healthy.