Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury

The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest.

Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL tear. Colt McCoy took over for Murray less than 90 seconds into the game, but ultimately wasn’t able to lead the 4-9 Cardinals to a win with the Patriots claiming a 27-13 verdict.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray’s teammates were understandably devastated after the game.

“It doesn’t look good, but we’ll know more in the morning,” Kingsbury told reporters, per the team. “It’s tough. There’s no doubt. You see teams go through it every week, but (when) you lose your starter in the third play of the game — kind of a deal, non contact — it’s just tough to watch and see. You’ve got to be able to rebound and continue to play the game, though.

“He was just kind of asking what was going on from the medical staff, and obviously it didn’t look good,” Kingsbury added. “I’ve never seen him in that type of shape, so I assumed it wasn’t good.”

ESPN reporter Lisa Salters reported on the broadcast that Murray was seen “sobbing” on the way to the locker room.

“Oh it hurt,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “Kyler puts a lot into this. He’s been preparing his butt off to get back after the hamstring injury, so for that to happen, I hate that for him. I know he’ll recover and get back to himself.