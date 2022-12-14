Lakers’ Darvin Ham Believes This Player Is ‘Blessing’ For Celtics

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers is one that spans decades, which makes it a little surprising when you hear someone from one side be so effusive in their praise of someone on the other team.

The Celtics and Lakers are slated to face each other for the first time this season, giving Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham his first opportunity at experiencing the rivalry as a head coach. That hasn’t stopped the 49-year-old from sharing his praise for one Celtic in particular, however.

“When I saw them acquire him — it’s unbelievable. The rich just get richer,” Ham said, per Souichi Terada of MassLive. “I’m a huge, huge Malcolm fan, everything he stands for? They got a blessing in Malcolm Brogdon.”

Ham and Brogdon know each other well with the former serving as an assistant coach on Mike Budenholzer’s staff in the latter’s final year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Since those days, Ham has risen in the coaching ranks all the way up to his current role as Brogdon has become a tremendous scorer and facilitator.

Brogdon has been great as the Celtics’ sixth man, adopting the role and running with it after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers this offseason. The 30-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 23.4 minutes per night off the bench. He is shooting a career-high 48.4% from beyond the arc as well, which ranks first in the entire NBA.

It hasn’t just been his play on the court that has earned Brogdon praise. The Celtics’ sixth man is one of the NBPA’s vice presidents, and has already shown great leadership qualities in Boston.

The Celtics will look to snap a short two-game losing streak against the Lakers on Tuesday at Crypo.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.