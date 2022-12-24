Lame Seahawks Players Go Full-Hardo With Week 16 Pregame Attire

With temperatures well below freezing in Kansas City and across much of the country, members of the Seattle Seahawks wanted to prove their toughness in a rather unnecessary way before their Week 16 game against the Chiefs.

Members of the Seahawks, including wideout DK Metcalf, opted to go through their pregame routine in limited clothing, ditching the shirts in a sign the cold won’t bother them.

Is it the first time a team or NFL player has done the same? Well, no. But it nevertheless feels a bit unnecessary.

Check it out:

Seahawks players are READY despite the temp ?? pic.twitter.com/Ji0IzlEzt4 — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2022

It's below 10 degrees today in KC, but the @Seahawks don't care ? pic.twitter.com/WUM5Qm1XdL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

It might be something the Seahawks regret should they come out and not look as comfortable when the whistle blows. After all, the Chiefs enter the Week 16 game as a 9.5-point home favorite and the Seahawks are without one of their top wideouts in Tyler Lockett.