Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement.

Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken a hit a few hours later.

Beckham traveled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday after previously visiting with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. He went through a physical Monday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, before attending an NBA game with a few Cowboys stars. But the veteran receiver, who suffered an ACL injury during the Super Bowl in February, opted not to workout for any of the three teams.

Jones, during a Tuesday morning interview with 105.5 The Fan in Dallas, said he “was not confident at all” in Beckham’s health given the wideout had not worked out for the team. It’s now fair to believe ensuing reports might further hinder Jones’ decision and ultimately halt Dallas’ pursuit.

According to ESPN’s NFL reporter Ed Werder, Dallas has concerns about Beckham’s recovery from his torn left ACL. The Cowboys are concerned the injury has not progressed enough to ensure he will play before mid-January. There’s a possibility the signing would not have any benefit until the 2023 campaign, Werder tweeted.

Dallas Morning News’ David Moore also reported how Beckham was unlikely to play during the regular season. Moore stated how it appears Beckham’s “rehabilitation will extend into the postseason.” Beckham has not yet been cleared to play.

Jones on Tuesday shared how he did not have a timeline on when Beckham or the Cowboys would come to their decision. Now we’ll be left waiting to see if it was up to Beckham, or if it was made for him.