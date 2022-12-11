Latest Tom Brady Record Demonstrates Incredible Longevity

Much of the talk surrounding Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip out to California has revolved around his homecoming, but he’s also quietly broken a decades-long streak in the NFL — with the help of San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.

By football standards, Brady is ancient. That fact has made each start throughout his 23rd season must-watch television. This season alone Brady has set new marks for fourth-quarter comebacks and became the first to hit a previously unreachable milestone, all with a pretty unremarkable team.

On Sunday, he rewrote the NFL history books once again.

“Tom Brady is 45 years and 130 days old today. Brock Purdy is 22 years and 349 days old,” Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media tweeted Sunday. “Difference of 22 years and 146 days is largest between opposing starting QB in any NFL game since at least 1950.”

To put a bow on the absurdity of his longevity, and this start in particular, Siciliano added that Purdy was just four months old when Brady was drafted in April, 2000.

It’s a fun fact for sure, but Brady surely wishes things went better for he and his Buccaneers teammates early on in the matchup. The 49ers, led by Mr. Irrelevant himself, went up 21-0 less than 25 minutes into the game.