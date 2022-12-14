Here’s Unimpressive List Of QBs Patriots Have Beaten During Mac Jones Era

Remember the days when Bill Belichick’s Patriots would strike fear into the hearts of elite quarterbacks?

Ah, those were good times.

New England has 17 victories since Mac Jones took over as the franchise quarterback in 2021, and the vast majority of them have come against inferior opposing signal-callers. The latest example was Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, who were forced to insert career backup Colt McCoy into the game after superstar Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear on the third play of the night.

Of course, that says more about the regression of the Patriots’ once-reliable defense than it does about Jones, but it also speaks to the offense’s inability to outscore great opponents with its still-young quarterback at the helm. Basically, the Jones-era Patriots are a middling outfit that beats up on bad teams but usually comes up short against better competition.

Check out this unimpressive list of quarterbacks that New England has beaten over the last two seasons:

2021

Zach Wilson (terrible rookie)

Davis Mills (meh rookie)

Mike White (replaced injured Wilson)

Justin Herbert (legit)

Sam Darnold (bad; clearly hurt during the game)

Baker Mayfield (bad)

Matt Ryan (washed up)

Ryan Tannehill (bad; without Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry)

Josh Allen (wind game)

Trevor Lawrence (rookie; still screwed up by Urban Meyer)

2022

Mitch Trubisky (flat-out bad)

Jared Goff (average but always terrible against Belichick)

Jacoby Brissett (career backup)

Zach Wilson (incompetent)

Sam Ehlinger (rookie; should be in CFL)

Zach Wilson (still incompetent)

Colt McCoy (career backup)