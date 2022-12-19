Longtime NFL Official Confirms Critical Missed Call In Giants-Commanders

The Washington Commanders very well could miss out on the NFC playoffs at season’s end, and if so, they might point to a crucial missed call during their Week 15 loss to the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.”

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the New York 6-yard line and 56 seconds left, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted a pass to receiver Curtis Samuel in the end zone. Samuel battled for possession against Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes but was unable to come away with the reception as Washington trailed New York 20-12.

Upon getting a second and third look at the play, however, NFL fans might have noticed some contact from Holmes. It started well before Heinicke’s pass attempt for Samuel and continued with the ball in the air. It was not called by officials on the field, but the NBC “Sunday Night Football” broadcast with Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico went back to the play continuously after the final verdict.

Longtime NFL official and current NBC rules official Terry McAulay took the referees to task for what he confirmed was clearly a missed call. Had defensive pass interference been called, the Commanders would have been granted a fresh set of downs from the New York 1-yard line and thus another opportunity to tie the game in the final minute.

“It’s clearly a foul, Chris (Collinsworth),” McAulay said on the NBC broadcast, as captured by FanSided’s Josh Hill. “He (Holmes) grabs his arm, he plays through the back, it’s clearly before the ball gets there. This is defensive pass interference and it really should be called whether it’s the end of the game, beginning of the game, doesn’t matter. It’s always a foul and should have been called.”

Referee John Hussey told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala that officials didn’t deem enough contact to warrant a flag, per NFL.com.