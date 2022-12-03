LSU Vs. Georgia Live Stream: Watch SEC Championship Game Online

The Georgia Bulldogs continue their championship defense against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship.

Bulldogs senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has had himself another quality season, good enough to enter him into the Heisman Trophy conversation with 16 touchdowns through the air, seven on the ground and has Georgia ranked No. 1 heading into the conference title game.

LSU is coming off a tough loss to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies a week ago, a loss that knocked them down from No. 5 in the country to their current standing of No. 11. If the Tigers can pull off a win on the back of Jayden Daniels, it would dramatically shift the College Football Playoffs rankings heading into bowl season.

Can LSU do the unexpected? Find out Saturday.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+