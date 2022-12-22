Mac Jones Explains, Stands By On-Field Displays Of Frustration

Many of Jones’ reactions seemingly have been directed at Matt Patricia, who’s struggled to engender offensive consistency as a first-time play-caller. Others have been toward teammates. Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge both said last week that they love the passion Jones shows on the field.

“I think the biggest thing is just cleaning up the details and the nitty-gritty, right?” Jones said. “That?s what I always call them, the nitty-gritty goals of just trying to get everything to where we?re all operating on the same page. That can apply in football, that can apply in life, just cleaning up every little detail, so that when you get to game day, we have that stuff figured out.

“We have all that stuff planned out. We’ve done that at times, and we just want to improve that as an offense. For me as a quarterback, how can I be ready for any situation that pops up? I’m going to show emotion and be passionate about this game because I love this game, and I know my teammates respect that about me. The biggest thing is playing the next play and playing for each other.”

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater last week said he and fellow longtime captain Devin McCourty encouraged Jones to be more vocal with his leadership this season, and that the veterans have been pleased with the way he’s accepted their challenge.

But does Jones ever worry that he might be showing up the Patriots’ coaching staff with the way he’s been acting on the field? That yelling about the need for more downfield passes, waving off Patricia or motioning for him to hurry up his play call might not yield the desired results?

“It’s not really about that,” Jones replied. “I think it’s more, like I said, the sense of urgency for just doing everything on time and in control and that?s something we preach here, from the coaches, from the players, from the whole staff is just trying to do everything right. At the end of the day, that?s what?s important is doing the right thing and getting to that point and holding everybody to that standard.

“As a quarterback, I can do a lot of things better, too. It always comes back to the quarterback, right? At the end of the day. I understand what position I’m in, and I want to just help the team win and that’s what I?ll do. I’ll always do that and just try and compete every day and just try and win.”

Lately, wins have been hard to come by for Jones and the Patriots. With an ineffective offense dragging down a top-tier defense, they’ve dropped three of their last four games to slide out of the AFC playoff picture and must win at least two of their last three to have any shot at qualifying for the postseason.