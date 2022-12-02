Mac Jones Set Weird Record During This Especially Gross Patriots Play

Mac Jones ran his way into the history books Thursday night, and not in a good way.

There were many, many ugly plays for the Patriots in their dispiriting 24-10 home loss to the Bills. One such play occurred during garbage time in the fourth quarter, when Jones and New England’s offense faced a third-and-goal from Buffalo’s 21-yard line.

Despite using seven players to either block or chip Bills pass-rushers, the Patriots allowed immediate pressure on Jones, including unblocked linebacker Boogie Basham. Jones then ran around for 13 seconds before firing a ball incomplete to DeVante Parker in the end zone. And, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Jones’ mad scramble set a new record for the Next Gen-stat era.

“Mac Jones scrambled 66.4 yards on his incompletion to DeVante Parker,” Werder tweeted Thursday night. “That’s the most a QB has scrambled on a pass since Next Gen began tracking in 2016.”

Take a look:

Werder meant the fourth quarter, but here's the play he's talking about. Patriots had seven players either blocking or chipping against four Bills rushers, and Boogie Basham gets a free run at Jones.



Trent Brown, who was sick, also looked totally gassed at this point. https://t.co/QYtaGi8al0 pic.twitter.com/ezLgWnFNsC — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 2, 2022

By the way: An arguably worse play took place earlier in the fourth quarter, with six Patriots blockers failing to stop Buffalo’s three pass rushers.