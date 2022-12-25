Marcus Jones’ Breakout Giving Reeling Patriots Hope For Future

FOXBORO, Mass. — We’ve reached the “searching for silver linings” portion of this lost Patriots season, and Marcus Jones’ remarkable emergence as a true all-phase weapon certainly qualifies.

The Patriots’ rookie cornerback/wide receiver/return man ignited New England?s ill-fated second-half comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals when he returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown. Later, he pounced on a fourth-quarter fumble by receiver Ja’Marr Chase, giving the Patriots the ball in the Bengals territory with 3:08 remaining.

The drive stalled when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled inside the 10-yard line, snuffing out the Patriots’ 18-point rally. Cincinnati held on to win 22-18 at Gillette Stadium, pushing New England to the brink of mathematical playoff elimination.

But Jones, the Patriots’ third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, once again showed he’s capable of impacting a game on offense, defense and special teams the way no other active professional football player can.

“He’s just ridiculous,” quarterback Mac Jones said in his postgame news conference. “Great player, great teammate. Explosive, lines up, runs full speed on offense. Lines up and goes full speed on defense. Same thing on special teams. I love the guy.”

A year after winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football, Jones is the first NFL player in more than 45 years to score on a punt-return touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a pick-six in the same season. Only one other NFLer in the Super Bowl era — the great Deion Sanders — has even done so over the course of his entire career.

All three of Jones’ touchdowns have come in the last six games. He was the only Patriot to find the end zone in Week 11 against the New York Jets (84-yard punt return in a 10-3 win) and Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills (48-yard catch-and-run in a 24-10 loss). His interception return Saturday opened the scoring for New England late in the third quarter.