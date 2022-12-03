Marcus Smart Had Perfect Reaction To Jaylen Brown’s Insane Game-Tying Shot

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart could only watch as Jaylen Brown launched a desperation 30-foot 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation Friday night against the Miami Heat.

The moment felt like almost an eternity for Smart as Brown’s long-range attempt banked in to level the score with 2.3 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

It was an improbable shot that briefly stunned the Heat and led to a priceless reaction from Smart.

“Oh (expletive),” Smart told reporters with a laugh following the 120-116 overtime loss, per NBC Sports Boston. “Not going to to lie, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was the slowest moment in my life. And then it banks off the glass. And I’m still like, ‘Did a whistle blow? Like is that good?’ But it was a great shot.”

OH MY GOODNESS JAYLEN BROWN



CELTICS-HEAT IS HEADED TO OVERTIME ON THE NBA APP



? https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/fRlvaT4LwH — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

The incredible shot was just part of a tremendous effort from Brown, who had the hot hand all game for the Celtics as he finished with a game-high 37 points on 12-for-23 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds and five assists in 46 minutes played.

While Smart, who passed the ball into Brown to get things started, needed a second for the play to sink in, he wasn’t surprised by Brown coming through in the clutch.