Marcus Smart Trolls Celtics Fans With Holiday Announcement

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will never forget Christmas Day 2022.

Not only did Smart help Boston secure a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, but the veteran guard made a personal announcement late in the evening — sharing his engagement with Celtics fans on social media.

He didn’t make it easy on Celtics fans, however.

“I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said ?.” Smart tweeted, before following up with a heart-stopping reply.

“It’s time for me to leave ?” he continued.

“Oh I forgot the rest? Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew),” he finished.

The announcement is undoubtedly good news for Smart, but things looked shaky for a minute. To be fair to Smart, Boston fans are used to that by now.