Matthew Judon Getting Drug Tested (Again) After Performance Vs. Bills

Another week, another random drug test for Matthew Judon.

The Patriots linebacker is no stranger to getting drug tested this season and even sounded fed up with the process after New England’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Judon is having an incredible season, to say the least, and has been a consistent bright spot for the Patriots since coming to the team in 2021.

That trend continued in Thursday’s ugly 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium when Judon finished the game with two sacks and a fumble recovery, and the NFL seems to have taken notice in its own way.

“Another random drug test for the gang,” Judon tweeted Friday morning. “NFL saying I know it gotta be something.”

We don’t know what number drug test this will be for Judon, but he’s adding a little humor to it all.

“At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me,” he tweeted.