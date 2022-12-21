Mets Have Spent Absurd Amount Of Money This Offseason

Are the New York Mets the clear winner of the Major League Baseball offseason?

So far, absolutely.

The Mets have not been afraid to spend this offseason, bringing in names like Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana and re-signing Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo, to name a few.

Their most shocking move came in the wee hours of Wednesday morning when the Mets reportedly agreed to a 12-year deal with Carlos Correa after his 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants crumbled due to what reports are calling a failed physical. Correa’s agent Scott Boras wasted no time finding another suitor for the shortstop, and it was none other than Steve Cohen’s team.

Correa joined an already-stacked infield that includes Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of just how much money the Mets have spent this offseason, we don’t blame you. Their total is $806.1 million, and it’s unclear if they’re finished making moves.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke down the signings for New York: