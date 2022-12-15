Michael Wacha Drawing ‘Continued Interest’ From Red Sox Rival

Michael Wacha has flown under the radar throughout Major League Baseball’s offseason period, but it appears a rival of the Boston Red Sox has been showing interest.

The Baltimore Orioles, who got a good look at Wacha during his season with the Red Sox, have reportedly shown “continued interest” in the veteran right-hander, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. In seeing middle-to-back of the rotation starters like Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen come off the board, Morosi believes Wacha’s market could move quickly.

The 31-year-old had a surprisingly strong season for the Red Sox in 2022, finishing the year with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 104 batters in 127 1/3 inning pitched.

The Orioles need to make plenty of additions to their roster if they ever hope to contend, but starting pitching is surely a spot they’re hoping to make improvements. Baltimore pitchers combined for a 3.97 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.

Wacha is sure to be on the cheaper side of current free agents, making a fit for not only the Orioles and Red Sox but many teams around the league.