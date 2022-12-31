Michigan Vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch CFP Semifinal Online, On TV

Michigan and TCU will be the first course on New Year’s Eve as they get the College Football Playoff underway.

The second-seeded Wolverines (13-0) look to fend off the No. 3 Horned Frogs (12-1) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium with a shot at playing for a national championship on the line.

This is the second straight season Michigan has made it to the CFP and it will sure look for a better result than last year when it flamed out with a 34-11 semifinal loss to Georgia. The powerhouse Wolverines haven’t won a national title since 1997.

For TCU, this will be its first showing in the new playoff system, which came into existence in 2015. Behind the stellar play of quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs have been on a magical run this season. They made it into the four-team playoff field even after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game and look to be the first team from the conference to notch a CFP win.

It will be a tall task though for TCU. DraftKings Sportsbook had the Horned Frogs as a 7.5-point underdog as of 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 CFP semifinal online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV ? free trial | WatchESPN