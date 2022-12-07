Mike Florio Floats Dark Horse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appeared to be down to three teams, but Mike Florio is keeping his eye on a potential sleeper.

Beckham appeared to narrow his free agency focus when he set up meetings with three teams: the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. But just as America’s Team gained significant steam as the likely landing spot for OBJ, a new report cast doubt over the Cowboys bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Jerry Jones and company reportedly are concerned about Beckham’s surgically repaired knee and his ability to contribute to the franchise this season.

In wake of the development, Florio took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and suggested a potential under-the-radar Beckham suitor.

“Last year, when the OBJ free-agency sputtered, we said, ‘Watch the Rams.’ As this year’s OBJ free-agency sputters, I’ll say this: Watch the Eagles,” the Pro Football Talk founder tweeted.

It’s tough to compare last season’s Beckham free agency to the latest installment. After a release from the Cleveland Browns last November, Beckham was content with joining a Super Bowl contender purely as a rental player. This time around, the 30-year-old might be looking for a multi-year contract for security purposes as he approaches the twilight years of his NFL career.

The Eagles already boast an above-average receiver tandem in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and they’re under contract through the 2026 and 2025 seasons, respectively. As such, Philadelphia might not be interested in signing Beckham to a contract that extends beyond the end of this campaign. And OBJ himself might prefer a destination where he clearly is the No. 1 or 2 receiver on the depth chart.

The NFC East leaders can’t be completely ruled out of the Beckham equation, especially when you consider Howie Roseman’s propensity for making big splashes. But they certainly do feel like a long shot.