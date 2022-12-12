Mike McCarthy Explains Cowboys’ Decision To Sign Wideout (Not OBJ)

The Dallas Cowboys added free-agent wideout T.Y. Hilton to their receiver room Monday in hopes of the veteran pass-catcher playing a role down the stretch and into the NFL playoffs.

And while Dallas adding a player at the position isn’t overly surprising, the fact it was Hilton and not Odell Beckham Jr. might have caught some outside the organization off guard. Beckham, after all, visited the team less than a week ago and Dallas was thought to be a potential landing spot for the star, who has yet to be cleared medically — which undoubtedly played a role in the decision.

“Great addition,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters of Hilton, per the team. “Obviously, he’s been working all year so he’s in great shape medically, had the workout, so I’m looking forward. We’ll get him out there Wednesday and get him acclimated. But as far as his addition, I really don’t have anything to report on Odell.”

Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys on his visit. He didn’t work out for the Buffalo Bills or New York Giants during those respective visits either, and there has been speculation that Beckham would not be available until the postseason. The 32-year-old Hilton impressed during his workout with the Cowboys, McCarthy said.

“He had a workout. Everything passed with flying colors. He’s been working all year. I don’t see him, I think he’s over that hurdle,” McCarthy said referencing that Hilton was limited to 10 games in 2021 after starting on injured reserve.

Hilton has yet to play during the 2022 season after spending 10 campaigns with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I just think this is just a product of how the personnel department, every personnel department is having these conversations. This wasn’t just a conversation that started today,” McCarthy added. “The timing is right. He’s ready to go. He’s an excellent addition, especially this time of year. (Adding) the experience and quality of a player as T.Y. Hilton in December, it’s very unique.”