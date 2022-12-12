Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game

Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets.

On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.

Less than 24 hours after White’s body was put through hell, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on the 27-year-old.

“Mike White, the Jets’ starting quarterback, was knocked out of the game twice after hard shots to the ribs,” Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Went into the locker room each time, was able to come back each time. Was checked out at a local hospital following the game, presumably to rule out any internal injuries. Good news for Mike White, although we don’t have a firm diagnosis here. He was able to fly home with the team.”

Time will tell if White is able to go Sunday against the recharged Detroit Lions. If he’s not available in Week 15, New York might have to revert back to Zach Wilson, who wasn’t active in the Jets’ last three games. Joe Flacco looked hapless in relief Sunday, offering not an ounce of optimism that he could successfully fill in for a preferred option.

The upcoming clash at MetLife Stadium is awfully important, too, as the loss to the Bills coupled with a Los Angeles Chargers win over the Miami Dolphins removed New York from the AFC playoff picture for the time being.