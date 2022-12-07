Mike White Or Zach Wilson? How Jets Plan To Approach QB Controversy

The New York Jets’ current quarterback controversy may be the weakest one yet, but it’s a quarterback controversy nonetheless.

New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it navigates the post-Zach Wilson benching waters. On one hand, the Jets seem to have rallied around backup Mike White and currently own a playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the regular season. But Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick just 20 months ago, and the Jets have essentially backed themselves into a corner with him. If he’s chosen to start again, that will likely be his final opportunity before New York moves on permanently.

Knowing how delicate the entire situation is, Jets head coach Robert Saleh appears to have a plan in place.

“Latest on the Jets’ QB situation: Status quo. Mike White will start again and Zach Wilson will be inactive again, with Robert Saleh reiterating he intends to play Wilson at some point,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Monday. “He called this White’s opportunity to ‘make noise.’ Saleh will let this play out organically, which means he will ride White for as long as he can. If time runs out on Wilson, so be it. The No. 1 priority is to make the playoffs. The locker room is behind White and that certainly will be a factor in any decision.”

Having the entire team be supportive of an unproven backup over a former first-round pick may sound odd, but this is the Jets we’re talking about.

Wilson, after leading New York to a loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, was defiant to the media about his performance, and skirted any blame for the loss. Given the fact that the Jets defense only allowed three points in the defeat, while their offense only scored three, Wilson’s teammates weren’t too happy with the whole ordeal. That led to the initial decision to bench Wilson, which paved the way for White to become the starter moving forward.

If New York does indeed back its way into the postseason, the decision to start White could very well put the nail in the coffin to Wilson’s career with the Jets. It just doesn’t seem like many fans of the team would care.