MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Sign Three-Time Gold Glove Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox got used to seeing Kevin Kiermaier in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform over the last decade.

While the defensive-minded outfielder is moving on from the Rays, the Red Sox will still see him in the American League East.

Kiermaier reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a physical, with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. Kiermair is most known for his defensive prowess as he is a three-time Gold Glove winner.

Kiermaier had spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the Rays — he was Tampa Bay’s longest-tenured player — before turning down a $13 million option this offseason, per Davidi. Kiermair was limited to just 63 games this season, in which he batted .228 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and six stolen bases, as the 32-year-old saw his appearances cut short after undergoing left hip labrum surgery.

While four-time All-Star George Springer has manned center field for the Blue Jays for the last two seasons, Toronto does have an opening on their turf following its trade of Teoscar Hernández earlier this offseason to the Seattle Mariners for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. Ramiel Tapia, who also saw consistent time in the outfield for the Blue Jays last season, is a free agent, making outfield a position of need for Toronto.

And by picking up Kiermaier, it seems the Blue Jays are signaling that he is their replacement to fill the void in their outfield.