MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Swing Trade For Hard-Hitting Outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays keep revamping their outfield this offseason by reportedly pulling off a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Blue Jays, who already signed three-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier and traded Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners, acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho in exchange for top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Varsho, 26, had the best season of his three-year major league career in 2022 as he batted .235 with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs. Varsho also brings with him an above-average glove in the outfield and has played in all three spots on the grass in his career. Varsho also has spent some time playing catcher as well.

The Diamondbacks were willing to part with Varsho since they have a surplus of up-and-coming outfielders, per Passan, while the Blue Jays traded away the 22-year-old Moreno since they already have two catchers in Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen on the roster.

By bringing in Varsho, it adds another quality bat, and a left-handed one for that matter, to a potent lineup that already features Vladimir Gurerro Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Matt Chapman.

But with the acquisitions the Blue Jays have made this offseason, it feels like they are constructing a more well-rounded team than just one built to mash the baseball, even though Toronto will still be able to do that.