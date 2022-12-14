MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Signs Massive Contract With Giants

Carlos Correa appears to be on his way to the Bay Area.

Correa reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the San Francisco Giants worth $350 million over 13 years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 28-year-old is coming off one season with the Minnesota Twins where he had a .291 batting average, 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a .834 OPS in 136 games. Correa exercised the opt-out clause in his contract to become a free agent this offseason. As Passan pointed out, the shortstop also declined a $160 million offer from the Houston Astros last offseason and bet on himself with a one year prove-it deal with the Twins.

The Giants, who were in on Aaron Judge before the reigning American League MVP decided to return to the New York Yankees, get their guy with Correa. Adding the two-time All-Star gives them a franchise player to build around, something San Francisco hasn’t had since Buster Posey.

Dansby Swanson is the final big-name shortstop on the market as Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner have all found new homes.