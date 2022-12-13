MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Signs With Twins

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez made his free agency decision on Monday.

No, Vázquez will not be making his return to Boston next season.

Instead, the Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Vázquez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Vázquez, 32, spent just half of last season with the Red Sox before he was dealt to the Houston Astros during the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline back in August. This move paid dividends to Vázquez’s baseball resume with the Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, giving the veteran his second ring.

Through 119 games played in his latest campaign, Vázquez batted .274/.315/.399 with nine home runs, 23 doubles and 52 RBIs. In the World Series, Vázquez made three appearances and hit .286 with three RBIs in seven at-bats for the Astros.

Recent reports hinted that the Twins had made an offer to Vázquez, while Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hinted that Boston was among those interested in adding him.

“We have good options at that position,” Bloom said. “We should always be looking to get better everywhere.”