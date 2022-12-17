MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez reportedly agreed to a $10 million deal Saturday.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the news on the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter. The deal will be official after the completion of a physical, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Jorge Castillo of the LA Times reported it was a one-year deal.

The Dodgers previously were reported to have interest in the 35-year-old as it appeared Martinez was unlikely to return to Boston. The five-time All-Star will join fellow former Red Sox Mookie Betts in Los Angeles.

The Trevor Bauer situation made it unlikely the Dodgers would take big steps in the free agent market. However, Heyman noted the reported deal does not rule out Justin Turner re-signing with the team. The reported Martinez deal made sense for Los Angeles, which hopes to improve from its National League Division Series exit at the hands of division rival San Diego Padres. The Dodgers also reportedly added Noah Syndergaard to the rotation.

Martinez had spent five seasons with the Red Sox. He was part of the 2018 World Series team and he was named an All-Star in four seasons with the team. The designated hitter batted .274/.341/.790 in his final year in Boston. Martinez hit 16 home runs and collected 62 RBIs in 139 games.